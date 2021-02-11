Folks here in Borderland often take winter with dose of Minnesota reality: If it’s nice now, we’ll probably pay for it down the road.
Well folks, we’re apparently now paying for the mostly mild winter we’ve experienced up until recently. And then, daytime high temperatures plunged into the below zero area of the thermometer for what’s felt like an eternity.
It’s periods like these that make us appreciate the efforts of people who regularly work outdoors, such as the International Falls Public Works crew who came out in very below zero temperatures to make sure the community’s pipes continued to flow.
Many jobs we rely on in this community take people outside to work during the coveted beautiful sunny days as well as on days the wind in raging, and blowing snow at below zero temperatures. Truck drivers, loggers, street and road crews, conservation officers, trail groomers, and many others go outside when we don’t want to. We tip our bomber hats and tuques to these folks.
The cold will end, it always does, and forecasters say we can peel off a layer or two — albeit still slowly — starting Sunday, with the first above zero temps in more than a week expected Sunday and Monday.
Of course, that could all change, as forecasts sometimes do.
Meanwhile, we are entering that precious time of winter, as the daylight lingers longer at night and comes earlier in the morning; the sun — even at 28 below, but out of the wind — feels warm on your bare skin; and the chickadees begin to sing as they search for a hole in which to nest.
It’s also the time of winter when area ski, snowmobile and snowshoe trails truly set up for the season.
Soon, white snow and ice will make way for green grass and leaf buds. We’ll stop talking about the cold, and turn our concerns toward more seasonal issues like air conditioning units and wondering if that last root hit with the mower requires a new blade.
Once we get past this cold snap, and we will — always do, we encourage people to get out and see Borderland winter, take a drive west along Rainy River, take your sled to a trail, snap on your snow shoes, or just put your boots on and leash the dog for a walk in the neighborhood.
Despite it’s challenges and difficulties, embrace the rest of the Borderland winter.