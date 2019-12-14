The generosity of this community amazes us year round.
But at this time of year, this generosity symbolizes the true meaning of Christmas.
We see it in the faces of those who smile as they offer their time to ring bells for The Salvation Army and bring items to The Journal for the pet tree. We hear it in voices of Ruby’s Pantry volunteers to people participating in food distribution. We feel it in the warmth when all kinds of people donate and gather at the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners.
On Tuesday, we again felt the true meaning of Christmas as the youngest members of our community, with guidance from their mentors, celebrated “Alice’s Magical Day,” organized by elementary staff to celebrate Alice Staples, a kindergarten student battling terminal cancer.
Tears of sadness took a backseat to the joy Alice, the other students, and apparently everyone in attendance experienced at the magical event. The party, complete with a carriage created by preschool teacher Missy Walls, made Alice the focus, and allowed the other students to dress as princes, princesses, unicorns and other fairy-tale characters.
The event was intended to honor Alice, but also help other students with the often difficult realities of life, that for some, come much, much too early.
Clearly, this was a tough day for all there, but an important one.
And it couldn’t have happened without the generosity of a few local businesses, the love of the adults in this little princesses’ life, and the unconditional love our children have for one another.
Tuesday’s celebration should put into perspective what’s truly important in our lives. Many times, having new model cars, getting credit for doing something, and worrying about who-owes-who-for-what seems to overshadow the love, joy and good health we should desire in our lives.
Thank you, Alice, and all those who took part in her magical day. You have all reminded us of what’s truly important now and all year around.