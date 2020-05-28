In a time when people have been encouraged to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19, we experienced the most deadly Memorial Day weekend on the road since 2010.
The irony is profound.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that:
- There were eight fatalities in six crashes over the Memorial Day weekend.
- The eight fatalities are the most since 2010 when nine motorists were killed over the holiday weekend.
- The victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 85-years-old.
- Six were male and two female.
- One of the fatal crashes was alcohol-related, two speed-related and two of the victims were unbelted.
The 100 most traveled days of the year start on Memorial Day weekend, and there is good news in the report. During the holiday weekend, drivers arrested for DWI was down nearly 26 percent from 2019. There were 292 drivers arrested over the weekend, compared to the 393 arrested last year.
Minnesota reached 100 traffic fatalities for the year on May 22, six days later than when compared with May 16 in 2019. Those recent traffic fatalities included a teenage girl who ran off the roadway; an alleged impaired motorcycle rider who was apparently speeding and ran off the road and rolled over; and young man who allegedly ran a stop sign while speeding through an intersection and struck a building. Alcohol is also suspected in the fatal crash.
The report also says that preliminary numbers show 108 people have died on Minnesota roads compared with 104 this time last year.
Of the 108 traffic fatalities: Five people died in distracted driving-related crashes; 32 people died in speed-related crashes; 26 people died in alcohol-related crashes; 27 people died who were unbelted;14 were pedestrians; two were bicyclists; and eight were motorcyclists.
Sadly, many of these fatalities could have been avoided by making smart choices. Some things in life you can't change. But you may be able to change the outcome of a crash by changing your behavior about speed, alcohol and seat belt use.