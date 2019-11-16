Remember how it seemed many of us forgot how to drive after that first snowfall?
We needed to reacquaint ourselves with the winter rules of the road and be reminded of the need to carry a winter survival kit in our vehicles.
Now, same goes for ice safety. We urge everyone to reacquaint themselves with winter safety rules and recommendations — if not for yourself, for those who may risk their life trying to save you.
At this time of year we urge people who want to venture out on the ice to wait and then wait a little more. It won’t be long and thicker ice that will support a human, and then later a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle, will be here. And then, check ice thickness for yourself. Don’t rely on other people’s idea of safe ice. And remember, ice conditions vary in current and at this time of early ice.
Voyageurs National Park staff and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Darrin Kittelson and others have reminded us often to accept that no ice is truly safe, and there is the possibility of falling through the ice. Then, wrap your mind around a plan to survive falling through the ice.
This edition includes a report about anglers who had to be saved from ice on Upper Red Lake. It should remind us that maybe more importantly than your own safety, ice travel now involves the safety of others.
Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reminded people that venturing onto ice now risks the lives of first responders, who in Minnesota’s rural areas are our family, friends, and neighbors.
Don’t put these people’s lives in jeopardy for a few early walleye.