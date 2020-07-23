Wednesday’s summer retail celebration, Crazy Daze, will look a little different than it has in past years.
But grocery shopping, graduations and a variety of other routines and special events — the ones that could safely be held — have looked different since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic took the attention of the world.
Who thought one year ago it would become for many second nature not to shake hands or hug, and to don a face mask just to buy toilet paper?
Clearly, any event must take into consideration the safety of all involved, and that’s exactly what the International Falls City Council did Monday, when it voted to require that face masks be worn within the couple downtown blocks that will be closed to traffic for Crazy Daze.
The council had earlier agreed to allow Crazy Daze to take place, depending on the COVID-19 guidelines from the state. Local Chamber President Tricia Heibel told the council Monday the governor has not implemented any restrictions that would prohibit the event. And, she noted the Minnesota Department of Transportation approved a permit to close traffic on the streets.
The division among those who want to wear masks, believing them to help stop the spread of the virus, and those who do not, believing requiring it is an infringement of their rights, seems to grow deeper.
So it makes sense the council Monday made clear that a police officer would monitor the event to ensure compliance with the mask requirement. While no one will be ticketed for not wearing a mask, they will be asked to leave the area of the event if they do not comply. And, Heibel said masks will be available at each end of the event area.
And it makes sense the Falls City Council will consider a mask requirement for public places in the city. A mask requirement will be unpopular among some people, but would be cheered by others.
That’s the hard part of being an elected official.
The council needs to weigh the risks associated with people not wearing masks in public with the chance that a mandate could save someone’s life.
We ask that those against a mandate — because it would be inconvenient, not cool, not scientifically supported, against their civil rights, etc. — to decide just which life they are willing to risk in our community by not wearing a mask and then be able to justify their actions.
It’s time to wear a mask.