Some Minnesota voters March 3 will help narrow the field of DFL candidates to appear on the November presidential election.
But now is the time to do your homework on the candidates, as early voting for the presidential primary in Minnesota begins Jan. 17.
For some, participating in one of the greatest opportunities to shape our nation's future may seem confusing, and perhaps even a little daunting. The website of the Minnesota Secretary of State, at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work/presidential-primary/, offers a lot of information for voters as we enter the election season.
And voters need not worry about state and local races at this point. After the presidential primary election, other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot in August, as we lead up to the general election Nov. 11.
Each participating major party will have a separate ballot. Registered voters will be able to vote at their polling place on March 3 or by absentee ballot starting Jan. 17. A voter must request the ballot of the party of their choice. If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential nomination primary. A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list of who voted in a presidential nomination primary and the political party each voter selected will be provided to the chair of each major political party. How a voter voted on the ballot will be secret.
Republican voters will have little choice on the ballot as Minnesota's Republican Party in October submitted just one name - Donald J. Trump - for the presidential primary.
The following candidates will appear on the DFL side of the Minnesota ballot:
- Amy Klobuchar
- Andrew Yang
- Bernie Sanders
- Cory Booker
- Deval Patrick
- Elizabeth Warren
- Joseph Biden
- John K. Delaney
- Julián Castro
- Marianne Williamson
- Michael Bennet
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tom Steyer
- Tulsi Gabbard
Voters who are yet undecided will also have the option to select “Uncommitted” on their ballot, Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota DFL, said in a statement.
Before the presidential primary are precinct caucuses Feb. 25, when voters may show support for a candidate, raise an issue and influence who the party will endorse for many offices.
The presidential primary election - and all that leads up to and then follows it - is an opportunity to help select the person who will make decisions that will be felt in nearly every facet of our lives. It's part of a tried and true process that brings us to the next step, the November election. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of that process. Now is the time to think about how you want to participate.