The Icebox of the Nation’s bold and cold celebration of winter marks it’s 40th year of fun next week.
Icebox Days, Borderland’s celebration of all that is winter, commences Wednesday. This is a winter festival Borderland should be proud of, but it takes commitment and participation by the community to do that.
To Borderland residents, we say come out to our ode to the cold and find something fun to do next week. There’s lots of opportunity across the larger community from Wednesday to Sunday to get involved.
And to visitors, we say welcome, have fun, and tell your family and friends about the zany adventure we know as Icebox Days. We hope you have as much fun as we do, and look forward to each year’s celebration.
The festival offers a chance to shake off the mid-winter blues by frolicking in the snow and cold. A variety of events for young and old are intended to bring out the child in all of us.
The Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run, the festival’s premier event, will gather many hearty runners who will laugh in the face of the cold. Good luck to all who take this test of endurance, conditioning and grit.
And for those among us who prefer less rigorous fun, Icebox Days gives us a chance to meet with our family, friends and neighbors who, like many, have given up leaving the house. But there are plenty of reasons in the next few days to get out and enjoy the season — even in the dark.
Borderland enjoys a love-hate relationship with the cold. We celebrate it and curse it — sometimes in the same day. But Icebox Days, regardless of the temperatures, is a chance to show the rest of the world that we not only survive, but embrace winter. We run and play in the snow. And we like it.
Come on, Borderland, let’s have some fun.