There is little normal this year about the coming Labor Day weekend and back-to-school season.
But both should still be celebrated, perhaps even more so this year.
While Labor Day in other years gives many of us a break from the workaday world, some have taken a break from work whether they wanted it or not, due to the pandemic restrictions.
And we all know the school year will not be the same as in the past, also due to the pandemic.
But Labor Day should still serve as a day to celebrate the nation’s labor movement, which has brought American workers work-place rights and employment benefits that we have come to take for granted.
We encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices American workers have made for the well-being of the nation. The early labor movement resulted in better wages, reasonable hours and safer working conditions. It also led efforts to stop child labor, give health benefits and provide aid to workers who were injured or retired.
And this is the year to keep in mind the all the people who have gone to work each day, despite COVID-19 concerns, so we may continue to live as close to a normal life as possible.
We urge parents to use Labor Day to educate their children about the real meaning of Labor Day: It’s not just a day off; it’s a day on to recognize those who have worked so hard for what we now have come to expect form employment situations.
Labor Day also is a time of transition, as families, teachers and school officials prepare for a return to school like no other has experienced.
Parents play a huge role in the attitude their children will have as they face a new school year and whether they will work hard toward their own successes. And this year is no different in that respect.
We urge parents to be a partner with their child’s teachers and administrators as the school year takes shape. Childrens’ attitudes about school and their teacher are often a reflection of the views their parents have expressed at home. Show your children that you respect the teacher, even at times when you may disagree with them. And if you disagree sometimes with a teacher’s actions or words, go to the source to discuss it.
This Labor Day marks a new season and a new way of doing the business of educating our children.
Let’s embrace it by reflecting on the true meaning of Labor Day, and using it as a way to share how the same strength and perseverance needed for success by the labor movement can assist our kids’ success in these important and challenging times.