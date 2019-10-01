The International Falls City Council made the right choice in appointing Harley Droba to the mayor position.
Droba has been serving as mayor pro tem, assuming the mayoral duties since former Mayor Bob Anderson’s death Sept. 20. The Latin term “pro tempore” means “for the time being,” so that assignation is temporary.
Droba has the experience, with his time on the council beginning as Center Ward councilor in January 2015. He resigned from that position after being elected to serve as at-large member of the council beginning January 2017. Droba has served in several leadership positions on the council, and also has represented the council on county and regional boards and commissions.
He is clearly committed to the community. A 1996 graduate of Falls High School, he’s also served in leadership roles with several community groups and organizations.
Droba discussed in 2016 his desire to stabilize and improve the local economy by growing the economic base. He stressed that the city’s infrastructure, such as quality sidewalks, water and sewer systems, along with the decrease in blight conditions will play a role.
He’s carried that through by supporting a number of projects including the upcoming Highway 53 project set to begin next year, as well as supporting the sales and use tax that was implemented this week and will help pay for those needs.
Serving as mayor is a big job, and Droba has stepped up to fill big shoes, following Anderson, whose commitment and dedication to the city could never be questioned.
Droba’s appointment as mayor opens the at-large position on the council, making way for others, too, to step up.
We urge people throughout the city to consider the role councilors play and whether they could help the community become healthier economically and improve residents’ quality of life here.
Elected officials are people who truly touch our lives each and every day. They set government budgets that impact our tax burdens and establish policies and regulations that can influence our lives, lifestyles and the way we do business today and into the future.
Seeking office is a chance to make a difference in people’s lives by raising issues that others, too, may think need to be addressed. It’s also an opportunity to make changes in policies that some people believe need changing.
At the same time, we know that throwing your hat in the ring, whether in an election or appointment process, takes courage and we’re grateful to the people who step forward to consider the opportunity.
All eligible residents of International Falls may apply to serve as at-large councilor this week at the Falls Municipal Building.
Is it time for you to step up?