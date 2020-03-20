Many living along the U.S.-Canada border have wondered if the COVID-19 pandemic might close traffic between our two communities.
But a Tweet around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning by the president about closing the border was not enough for people who live here.
Pres. Donald Trump further discussed the closure in a new conference, and said details would follow. And still a day later, people do not know whether it affects them.
Instead, news reports, many from Canadian media, began reporting a day later that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected the temporary closure to “non-essential” travel to maybe begin Friday.
Contacts with the United States Customs and Border Protection said they had no information about what the closures mean and when as of Thursday.
Clearly, actions by governments and agencies are moving fast in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we can appreciate that.
However, details should be available at the announcement of decisions like closing the border, which is a lifeline for many area residents between family, work, shopping and recreation.
“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Trudeau reported in news stories. “In both our countries, we’re encouraging people to stay home.”
On Monday, Trudeau closed Canada’s border to non-citizens, with U.S. citizens exempt from the ban.
Some local folks we talked to after the announcement believed it was put in place immediately. Others did not know when it would start.
It is believed that once the closure is in effect, it will stop all traffic involved with tourism, but not trade, or workers involved in so-called essential work.
Once closed, it is expected to remain closed indefinitely, or until the COVID-19 pandemic has been curbed.
As of press time, we still did not know the details or impacts of the announcement.
We understand the actions, but think more information on an announcement that affects thousands should have immediately been available.