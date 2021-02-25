For many people, the loss of a driver’s license means the loss of a way to get to or do their job, allowing them to pay their bills.
Suspending the driver’s licenses of people who cannot pay court fines has been found to lead further to the inability to earn money to pay the very court fines that resulted in their driver’s license revocation.
This holds true especially for people who live in places like International Falls, where there are few options for public transportation.
That’s why we think Minnesota Senate File 432 deserves a close look. The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee last week. The companion bill, House File 336, also moved forward in the House this week with bipartisan support.
The bill would put an end to Minnesota’s counterproductive license suspension policy – allowing folks with unpaid fines and fees to maintain their means of transportation and generate income, which will enable them to pay their fines and restitution to victims in a timely manner.
According to the Justice Action Network and the Minnesotan Asset Building Coalition, more than 60 percent of people who lose their licenses through suspension end up losing their jobs – resulting in them unable to pay their fines and other basic expenses.
Don’t get us wrong. We don’t believe people who owe money to the courts or victims should not be held responsible. But no one wins when someone becomes unemployed and cannot pay what they are ordered to pay.
Americans for Prosperity-Minnesota State Director Jason Flohrs said the state’s current policy of suspending licenses over unpaid fines often traps Minnesotans in a vicious cycle of debt. Minnesota now has alternatives to ensure that people are still held accountable for paying their debts, including ongoing collection proceedings and ultimately, garnishments, liens and revenue recapture. This bill would not impact dangerous or unsafe drivers; they will still be held to account. But suspensions will be tied to dangerous driving behavior and threats to public safety, not to someone’s ability to pay.
SF432 aims to prevent people from losing their jobs, avoid escalating debt and prevent increased reliance on publicly funded safety net programs.
Ending the status quo that criminalizes poverty, paves the way to increased opportunity and prosperity for for many Minnesotans, Flohrs said.
It makes sense to make sure that people who can pay what they owe have the tools they need to pay their debt, and in Minnesota, a driver’s license is one of those tools. To take it away from people when they need it to avoid going deeper into debt makes no sense.