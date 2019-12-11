Forty-eight United States senators are calling on the Federal Communications Commission to promote deployment of sustainable broadband networks.
With the critical need for reliable broadband services in Borderland and the rest of rural America, the timing is right. The FCC is considering new rules for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The fund will award high-cost support to distribute broadband service in rural areas. In a letter, the senators, including Minnesota’s Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, called on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to ensure that broadband networks built in rural areas using the money are able keep up with future demands for speed and capacity, and to hold support recipients accountable for providing adequate broadband service to consumers.
This need is not something new to Borderland. And we applaud the senators who told Pai their rural constituents need access to services that are on par with those in urban areas if rural communities are to survive and flourish.
The FCC plays a critical role in connecting rural communities to high-speed internet through the universal service fund. It would be a waste of money to provide funds for services that can’t keep up with consumer demand and the improved broadband in urban areas.
Clearly, it only makes sense that as the FCC moves forward to adopt new rules in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund proceeding, Pai promotes the building networks that will be sustainable even as new advancements are made and are capable of delivering the best level of broadband access for the available USF budget for many years to come.
With limited resources and great need, the importance of using the money most efficiently by building sustainable networks that meet the needs of consumers now and in the future becomes more clear.