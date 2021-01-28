The idea that words matter has been discussed much recently.
And given the political activity in the United States the past few weeks, we urge everyone at all levels, starting with our nation’s Capitol down to Mainstreet, Everywhere, USA, to think carefully before uttering your thoughts.
Expressing your ideas is a given right, but expressing them in a way that’s only meant to stir emotion may be irresponsible, and not in anyone’s best interests.
We’re not just talking about the words used by our former Pres. Donald Trump throughout his term, but even more importantly now by the phrases and rhetoric used by members of Congress.
We urge them to think about the words they use, and whether they will and are truly meant to persuade others to follow your thinking, or are again being used to incite an emotional reaction that may not be in the best interests of our nation.
Forgetting that the actions of some Jan. 6 at the Capitol reflect the anger, frustration, and desperation of some citizens is not wise. Instead, we should consider what led to those emotions and what later fed the former president’s speeches.
We’ve said it here before, Americans again need to develop the ability to agree to disagree, and then look for ways to work toward the benefit of the larger benefit of the community.
Toward that end, we’re encouraged by the actions of former Vice President Mike Pence last week as he took the responsibility that should have been accepted by Trump, and assisted in both the symbolic and real peaceful transfer of power during inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Like Pence, it makes sense for everyone, on all sides, to wish and hope for success by the president of the USA, regardless of their party. It benefits us all.
Now, we need words from both sides of the aisle that doesn’t feed anger and frustration, but that transcend all political parties, putting being an American ahead of being a Republican or Democrat.