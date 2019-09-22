While Borderland continues to be a mecca for outdoor recreation, the arts are also alive and well and living in our community.
This is nothing new. For years, many groups and organizations have improved the quality of life here by offering the community a variety of arts and cultural events. Not only have artists and performers from outside the area been brought to Borderland, local groups ranging from art and poetry clubs to large-scale theater productions have added to the many things to do and see here.
We were reminded by a number of conversations with local folks about Borderland’s long history of the arts, but also that art can mean a great deal more than the form or the actual end work.
When we talked with Deb Ciminski, following the announcement that she will receive the Mr. Pete Foundation Innovation in Teaching Award Oct .12, we were reminded about how important the arts are to young people.
Ciminski not only opened students’ eyes to different kinds of arts, but made the art classroom a welcoming and safe sanctuary for all students, and especially those who were struggling in some way or another.
When we spoke to local author Mary Casanova, we were reminded of the importance of words and books. We, too, are excited about the idea of putting one of her most beloved children’s books, “One Dog Canoe,” to music created for it. The music will be performed by members of the Minnesota Orchestra as the centerpiece of a special Kinder Konzert, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the award-winning concert series for preschoolers Sept. 28 in Minneapolis.
And then we were reminded of the talent we have in the community, when we were called about an upcoming production by the Borealis Bards theater troupe at Backus Community Center, itself a strong supporter of the arts. And we must mention the Junior Bards, the youth component of the Borealis Bards, which offers valuable experiences to young people.
Making art and art classrooms, as well as other kinds of artistic expression, comfortable and inviting to young people benefits us all as it introduces them to other topics, such as science. In addition, it encourages a sense of accomplishment, improves confidence, is fun and feels good. Art also allows for experimentation, which encourages innovative thinking, and that’s something that could make a difference in all our lives in the future.