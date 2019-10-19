The bad news about a new health crisis may lead people to believe all of this nation's youth are vaping.
The good news is most International Falls students in grades 6-12 are not vaping, but think their peers are, according to the results of a Positive Community Norms Student Survey.
Kudos to the young people in this community for making good choices when it comes to a new and possibly more dangerous habit.
Vaping is the use of a battery-powered vaporizer, also called an electronic cigarette or e-cigarette, that simulates smoking, but without burning tobacco.
For some people, it sounded at first like a great way to reduce health concerns of traditional cigarette smoking. However, many young people - including those who never smoked cigarettes - have picked up the habit.
And now, with the vaping-connected deaths of a growing number of people in the nation, and two recently in Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of lung injury associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products.
The CDC reports, as of Oct. 8, that 1,299 lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported to CDC from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and one U.S. territory. Twenty-six deaths have been confirmed in 21 states. And all patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette, or vaping, products.
Adults are often seen as role models for the youth of today.
But in this case, it seems that the adults in our community who are taking part in vaping ought emulate the Falls students who are not vaping.
Some of the credit for the survey results that show most local students are not vaping should go to the Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, or KAPE, which has for four years aimed at helping students to make healthy and smart life choices.
Beth Slatinski, KAPE Planning and Implementation grant coordinator, said the grant was first used to start conversations about alcohol use. It will now add starting conversations about vaping to its education program.
Clearly, not enough is known about vaping for anyone - youth and adult - to make an informed choice about using an e-cigarette. And that should be enough to help people make the right choice and avoid vaping altogether.