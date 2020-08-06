All elections matter, whether it be for the U.S. president or the town dog catcher; the primary election or the general election.
Voting is an opportunity to help shape our future as a community and as an individual. If you’ve already voted: Kudos to you. If have not yet voted, mark your calendar for Tuesday’s primary election.
Voting matters, because the people we elect — whether for federal, state or local governments — have a serious influence on our personal lives and the future of our communities. These are the people who decide whether we can afford health care services and college tuition.
They will also decide whether the laws we must abide by agree with the lifestyles we, the voters, have chosen, and whether the jobs that put food on our tables will be sustainable into the future.
In each of these levels of government, we need leaders who can stabilize our economy by finding ways to protect and grow existing businesses and add new ones that will offer jobs and services that improve our quality of life.
As eligible voters, casting a ballot to help decide who will represent them at the county courthouse, the state Capitol, or in Washington D.C., is a civic duty.
But we also vote out of our own self interest. We vote for the candidates who most closely reflect our own views on issues, ideas and a vision for the future. Sincerity, honesty and truth must be among the qualities of the candidate for which we vote.
There are many reasons to vote. Among them the ability to criticize the successful candidate. When voters choose not to participate in an election, they lose that right.
Voting is a privilege and a right that ought to be exercised as often as possible. It’s something this nation was founded upon. Americans have fought and died for this precious right, and not exercising it is a dishonor to those who have sacrificed for this freedom.
Voting matters. When voters don’t turn out to choose their local and state governments, they receive a government that doesn’t represent them. Don’t assume others will do this important job. Plan now to adjust your schedule Tuesday to vote.