The water that makes up the Land of 10,000 Lakes is a precious and valuable resource. But that value shouldn’t come in the form of money to allow other states to use.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was right when it told a company it’s not likely Minnesota will grant a permit allowing it to supply 500 million gallons each year of groundwater from Minnesota to the Southwestern United States by rail car.
Empire Builder Investments, based in Lakeville, Minn., submitted a preliminary well assessment request to the state in hopes of drilling two wells in Dakota County. The water produced from the wells would go on to be shipped by train to Southwestern states surrounding the Colorado River. A preliminary well assessment, required under state law, is an early stage review designed to identify potential issues before a proposer invests in equipment or well drilling.
Under Minnesota law, the DNR regulates the use of groundwater and surface water, and must manage public water resources for the benefit of the state of Minnesota, including future generations. The agency said in a statement that it must ensure that water appropriations are reasonable, practical, and adequately protect public safety and promote the public welfare.
The agency did all but outright reject the Empire Builder request after its initial review.
Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen stated “we see virtually no scenario where the DNR would grant a water appropriation permit for the project, as it does not appear it could meet applicable statutory requirements, including significant restrictions on use of the Mt. Simon aquifer.”
State restrictions limit the pumping of that aquifer for only for drinking water, and only when there’s no other feasible source.
The Minnesota Water Well Association, or MWWA, strongly opposes the proposal. The MWWA is a nonprofit organization representing water well drilling and pump contractors, geologists, hydrologists, engineers, state and local government employees, and groundwater industry suppliers and manufacturers.
Don’t get us wrong. Our hearts go out to the residents of drought-stricken states in the Southwest of our nation. We get that those states need water to avoid and fight devastating fires, and produce some of the vegetables and fruit we eat.
But we must join with others who also believe that the water resources in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are too precious and valuable to sell now and in the future.