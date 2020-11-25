Thanksgiving 2020 is, like most other things in the world, different than in years past because of COVID-19, and it may make it even more important to follow through with the mandate of the day: Being thankful.
Yes, COVID-19 has hurt us in ways we may not yet even know. For now, however, we know it has hurt many people: Those who have fallen ill and those who have had people they love fall ill and even die. It has hurt our economy, with local businesses struggling to stay open and stay in business, and some not likely to survive. It has given our students and their families a roller coaster of emotions wondering whether there will be in-school classes each day, or they will be learning from home.
Despite what the pandemic has changed, canceled, hurt, and taken away from us, there are still things for which to be thankful and grateful.
We live in a generous community, members of which turnout to help one another in times of need and trouble.
We live in a safe place in which our children play outside with few concerns about gunfire or other crime.
We live among leaders who bring people together to consider how we can better ourselves individually and as a community.
We live in a community with qualified, dedicated medical staff, committed to helping our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while we won’t gather for the annual holiday parade Friday, we will share — at a distance — fireworks at 7 p.m. Friday, thanks to Rainy Lake Medical Center and the International Falls Fire Department. The fireworks will be launched across the street from the vacant K-Mart parking lot.
When holidays of the past are recalled, it’s not about the green bean casserole or the well-browned turkey. It’s the warmth of family and friends who stick with us through the year. Today’s technology, cell phones and computers can help keep us connected with loved ones, and that’s especially important this year, as we keep one another safe from COVID-19.
Not gathering with family and friends outside your household this year could mean next year everyone is at the table, having survived this pandemic.
We can be grateful about appreciating what we have, as opposed to what we want; and we can be thankful for the people in our lives who can support one another through the tough times.
Let’s use the 2020 holiday season to stay close to home, and focus on staying healthy and supporting one another until it’s again safe to gather.