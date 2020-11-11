With Veterans Day following on the heels of one of two of the most historic general elections this nation has ever experienced, it’s a good time to reflect on the rights our veterans have ensured we may enjoy.
Among those rights, and not the least of them, is the ability to vote and have every vote counted.
In times of peace, these rights — inherent, irrevocable entitlements held by each citizen — may be taken for granted because they seem such a part of who we are. However, it’s our duty to teach each generation to appreciate these very American values. And in times of conflict, we ought to appreciate them even more.
Wednesday marked Veterans Day in the United States. If you don’t know why you should feel gratitude for the service of all veterans, stop at Backus Community Center, where local veteran Fred Napper and his wife Heather have created a display touching many aspects of each branch of our nation’s military services.
On Election Day, and everyday, we exercise our rights, the fruits of the sacrifices we asked men and women in the military to give, and they gave.
And we ought to recognize, too, the sacrifices the families of veterans have made, many whose loved ones didn’t come home, or came home with difficulties and struggles, physical and otherwise.
Our veterans have faced what many of us would believe the unthinkable. They have watched people suffer in other nations without these freedoms. They have witnessed atrocities they can never forget even though they very much want to. And some have even been mistreated by their own countrymen and women for their loyalty to this nation.
And yet, many men and women continue to willingly put on the uniform of the United States military and dutifully defend and protect the rest of us and our freedoms and rights we enjoy here at home. And we also assist other nations in their fight for democracy and the freedoms we have come to expect in the U.S.
Veterans have never asked for much recognition or credit; just that we keep the promises we have made to them in exchange for their service.
We must keep those promises as a nation, and express gratitude with meaningful words and deeds each and every day.