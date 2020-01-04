The clock is ticking on the 2020 Census.
While much work has already been done, the brunt of the work, which will be visible to the public, will come in the next few months. By April 1, 2020, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, people may respond online, by phone, or by mail.
But some Americans may still wonder why it matters. Getting counted plays a role in many ways, included among them factual information about our nation and our state.
New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Minnesota’s population growth slowed slightly in 2019. Minnesota’s population grew by about 0.6 percent last year, or about 33,000 people, down from 0.7 percent the prior year.
That change concerns some Minnesotans who understand the value of being counted. The change in the state’s population means Minnesotans could lose some representation we now have in Washington DC after the 2020 census. And, it could make a difference in Minnesota’s electoral college vote.
The spring census will determine how the country’s 435 congressional seats are divvied up. Minnesota, which has about 5.6 million people, outperformed neighboring states. The state’s annual growth has been about four times the growth in the Midwest region overall in recent years, say news reports.
But we’ll have to wait until next December to find out if Minnesota will lose a congressional seat based on the census results.
And being counted in the census could make a difference in presidential elections because Minnesota could also lose one of its 10 votes in the Electoral College.
For more reasons to be counted, see the U.S. Census Bureau’s website at https://www.census.gov/
The 2020 Census will provide a snapshot of our nation — our population, where we live, and so much more. The results are critically important because this once-a-decade census data helps businesses, researchers, and communities make decisions.
When it comes time to respond to the invitation to participate in Census 2020, everyone counts.