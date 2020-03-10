You may be surprised to know that something as simple as forgetting or blowing off paying a fine or community service hours for even a misdemeanor conviction could cause you trouble when you try to get a driver's license or a job.
Perhaps even worse, you may find yourself in jail if a police officer stops you for a stop sign violation, and finds that you have an outstanding warrant.
Koochiching County's Warrant Resolution Days, Thursday and Friday, is an attempt by local court and probation staff to help people with warrants in the county to get them settled and to clear up a backlog of outstanding warrants in the county.
There is no need to wait until Thursday and Friday. We urge anyone who thinks they may have an outstanding warrant to check for your name in a listing published in the March 7 edition of The Journal, or by calling court staff at 218-283-1160. Court staff also encourage people who know they have a warrant to call, so they may start the process toward resolution, or at the least can ready files for the court activities March 12 and 13.
Clean slate or amnesty days are common for local court systems throughout the United States. This is Koochiching County's first try and we're sure it will be successful.
But you should know a few things:
- These days are aimed at dismissing the warrants of all criminal levels, including traffic offenses, petty misdemeanors, misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, and even felonies.
- These days are not about dismissing the offenses.
- People with active criminal warrants in Koochiching County can arrive any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m on either day.
- Warrants for juveniles, child support warrants, and warrants for other counties cannot be resolved on these days. Department of Corrections warrants will not be dismissed.
- Defendants will have the opportunity to pay any outstanding fines or set up a payment plan for the fines, and schedule any Sentence to Serve hours they may still have outstanding or are ordered to perform.
- People will have the opportunity to speak with a public defender, if needed, and discuss a plea deal with the prosecutor.
Kudos to Koochiching County District Court staff for moving forward with Warrant Resolution Days. We know gathering all the information and staff need was not easy.
And they have offered a win-win for not only people with outstanding warrants, but also for taxpayers who will gain by collecting outstanding fines, fees and community service hours as well as clearing a backlog of warrants from the system.