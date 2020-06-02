To the editor,
Empathy. Compassion. Humanity.
Like the rest of the nation, I watched in anger and disbelief over the death of Mr. Floyd. The reaction by law enforcement across the nation to condemn the actions of those involved was quick and forceful. I have watched as our state and nation have been torn apart and raw emotions have emerged. We have seen peaceful protests and violent riots in cities across our nation.
These events have also brought a call to justice for Mr. Floyd from individuals of all races. This is something we all support. We want to see justice and accountability. We need to see justice so we can begin to heal as a nation and move forward.
The tragic death of Mr. Floyd happened during a pandemic that has already divided a nation. These recent times have highlighted how divided we have become, and we have forgotten some of our most basic principles of a civilized society: Empathy, compassion, and humanity.
We seem to have lost sight of the fact that although we may have a difference of skin color, religious belief, sexual orientation, or political affiliation, those differences do not make anyone of us less of a human. We may be different, but we are all equal.
For those of us that are fortunate to be given another day on this earth, it gives us an opportunity to make our community, our state, our country, and our world a better place for all. We have an opportunity to work on yesterday’s mistakes and build on previous successes.
Now is not the time for rhetoric, it is the time for respect and healing. We need less hashtags, posts, and tweets, and more meaningful conversations and active listening. We all have different opinions, but it does not mean we cannot find some common ground.
It is time for us to listen with empathy, speak with compassion, and respond with humanity.
I stand for justice for George Floyd. I stand with the men and women who bravely put on the uniform and do their job with pride and integrity in these challenging times. I stand in support of our community.
I stand for humanity.
Sheriff Perryn Hedlund
Koochiching County