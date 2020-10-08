To the editor,
It has recently come to my attention that misinformation is being communicated regarding the Koochiching Labor Assembly. Since I am secretary of the group and have worked in that capacity for many years, I need to provide the public with accurate information.
As a Central Labor Body, we are committed to working together to bring grassroots power, coordinating work on common campaigns, and pooling resources to maximize the labor movement's effectiveness throughout our area of the state.
Existing in northern Minnesota are the Carlton County Central Labor Body, the Iron Range Labor Assembly and the Duluth AFL-CIO Central Labor Body. Prior to 2010, we were part of the Iron Range Assembly; and meetings alternated between Virginia, Nashwauk and International Falls.
Our first local meeting was conducted on April 20, 2010. Seven unions were represented. Since then, we have worked diligently to increase attendance at our monthly meetings. All union members are invited to attend; and we welcome anyone in the county who has a concern or issue to contact us. In 2014, we participated in the "Minnesota Miracle" walk to eliminate hunger. We have walked the picket lines with our nurses and other groups. We also support KCC-TV. Our biggest event is the annual Labor Day Picnic which we have held for the last 10 years with financial support from our unions and local businesses.
Finally, we endorse or choose not to endorse candidates for public offices. We schedule screenings by the office being sought. For instance, school board candidates would be scheduled one night. Commissioner candidates are scheduled for another night, etc. Sometimes candidates do not return calls; and some do not show up for scheduled interviews. However, we make every attempt to contact them.
As previously stated, we welcome input from anyone who has a question or concern. Our meetings are held the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Union Hall. If you would like to be on the agenda, please contact me at 283-9729.
RaNae Whitbeck
Secretary
Koochiching Labor Assembly
International Falls, MN