To the editor,
The Dec. 20, 2020, edition of the Star Tribune included the following quotes: “This is in no way an attempt to overturn the results of the elections,” and “This was done opening and publicly within the bounds of the judicial system because our goal is transparency and integrity, not to subvert results or disenfranchise legitimate voters.”
These quotes are from our Rep. Pete Stauber. He willingly joined a GOP attempt to overturn the results of the presidential elections. The Supreme Court summary dismissed the lawsuit. Bill Kristol, longtime conservative stalwart, a man I admire, recently stated there now are three political parties: Conservatives, Democrats and Autocrats.
I had the good fortune 25 years ago to have a five-hour conversation with former Vice President Walter Mondale. The most striking point I recall from our conversation was that we can’t take our democracy for granted. He cautioned that there are forces, both foreign and domestic, incessantly conspiring to undermine our democracy and and constitutional republic. We have to remain vigilant. The subversion of our democracy, thanks to folks like Stauber, is happening in plain sight.
I am a political independent and have been for several decades. Tribalization of our politics is disgusting. Americans have allowed themselves to be divided in red and blue terms. One-hundred sixty years ago, Americans divided into blue and gray terms. This is the United States of America and we are the red, white and blue We’re not red America or blue America; we are America.
My father was wounded in World War II while serving on a carrier in the Pacific Theater. Most folks have relatives who fought in wars to protect the sanctity of our constitutional republic. Blood was shed to protect our right to vote in free and fair elections. Our representatives participated in a systematic salacious and seditious attempt to stab our democracy in the back.
The premise of the lawsuit to overturn our presidential election was voter fraud. Yet over 60 lawsuits were dismissed due to lack of evidence, even by Trump-appointed conservative judges. Maybe this cadre of rogue politicians including Stauber should have fired a lawsuit exposing voter suppression. Oh, wait, that’s the main play in the playbook, primarily used against folks of color especially during the Trump era. Oops, never mind.
You simply can’t have an intellectually honest conversation about voter fraud while ignoring the other side of the equation: Voter suppression.
Please don’t fall for the conciliatory quotes from Stauber. He should resign, but won’t. He threw away any credibility or integrity out the window by joining the “Big Lie Lawsuit.” His political designation should change: Pete Stauber — R, to Pete Stauber — A.
Jan. 6 didn’t happen in a vacuum. This time autocracy failed, but they will try again as Mr. Mondale warned and their knives will be sharpened.
Micheal Tilander
International Falls, MN