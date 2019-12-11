To the editor,
In the second year of my priesthood, I was invited to visit Bishop Paul Sirba in his office. Each of the six men in our class knew what we would be speaking about — our second assignment.
We began with a prayer, salutations, and a quick conversation. Bishop asked about how I was doing within my first year and a half as a priest. Then came the questions from Bishop, and I was not only nervous but also funny, as the six of us were trying to guess where we would be assigned.
His first question: “Fr. Ben, would you like to be a pastor with a parish that has a school?” I smiled and responded, “Yes, Bishop. I would be 100 percent excited to work at a school.” The second question: “Do you like driving?” My smile grew to an immense grin and answered: “Bishop, hypothetically, are you talking about International Falls?” He definitely chuckled, but as I learned over many years, he did not give me an answer, or an assignment. It took me several weeks of curiosity, excitement, and suspense.
I’ll never forget receiving my second assignment from Bishop Paul Sirba, which was written: “Fr. Ben Hadrich, I am assigning you to serve at St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Columban…” Praise God; I was once again with gratitude for Bishop’s assignment.
As I have now been a priest for over seven years, I am thankful for Bishop Paul Sirba. I was obedient to him and did not have to make any decisions for my assignments. I have felt freedom because my Shepherd knew more than me where I would be called.
These last few weeks have been challenging. Not only have I experienced “normal” parts of we priests’ life with masses, confessions, baptisms, weddings, anointing of the sick, meetings, school events, but also quick moments went from a high to a low within a few moments. I went from the hospital to bless the body of a baby, to then quickly learn and see my niece’s picture. I also — for the first time — gave the same sacrament, and witnessing a marriage in an emergency room. And the hardest was baptizing my niece in a neonatal intensive care unit and was called that Bishop Paul Sirba had died.
I am still in the process of grieving. I am still in the process of celebrating. And I am so grateful to be with you, as my brothers and sisters: my family.
As this may be cliché, but changes take place in time. Someday I will have another assignment. Someday we will have a new bishop. Someday other loved ones will pass away. Someday new loved ones will be born.
But I thank Jesus, that for this time, I am trying to soak in God’s mission to serve you, and I am thankful for the many ways that you support me.
Bishop Paul Sirba, rest in peace.
Happy advent to all of you, and God Bless.
Fr. Ben Hadrich
International Falls, MN