To the Editor:
This letter is about bluebirds in our area.
Northern Minnesota is in the prime breeding grounds for the eastern bluebird, though its numbers have been declining in recent years due mainly to the lack of places to nest.
Holes in trees can be used, but houses are the most inviting. The shape of the house is normally a “V” with the front capable to be lowered and cleaned out.
The Koochiching Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons in International Falls A.F.&A.M. has recently set out six bluebird houses at the east end of Rainy River Community College grounds in the hope of attracting some bluebirds.
One of our members built these houses and four Masons put them out Sept. 26.
It’s not the first time a Mason has been involved and put out this type of bluebird house and in fact we found one of brother Russ Christensen’s houses he had at RRCC near the area we were on that Saturday. Russ had many of these around the area and maintained them until his death a few years ago.
So we Masons are trying to carry on Russ’s work.
It would surely be rewarding to see a bluebird next spring or beyond as they are lovely and should be native to this area.
Tom Barthell
WM Koochiching Lodge No. 270 A.F.&A.M.
International Falls, MN