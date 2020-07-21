To the editor,
Woke. The new buzzword. Begun in obscure African-American origins, the word implies that there is a renewed consciousness of social justice and social issues. Hum. So the question is, for us “little town, rural Hicks” in International Falls, are we woke? Personally, I think we are past awareness about social justice and do a very good job as citizens of maintaining a happy, friendly community handling what big city “sophisticates” and elitists think are issues. But... But... I would like to suggest that being aware/awoke today is much more challenging than staying abreast of the current big city skin color conflicts. I would like to offer some powerful, supportive Awakening Experiences... Read, and thereby obtain an honest woke. What is happening today, is the tip of the real issues. Here are five suggested readings that will allow you to be genuinely woke:
#1: Wishing to wrap your cerebral arms around the riots and protests, read “The Fourth Turning” What the Cycles of History Tell us about America’s next Rendezvous with Destiny, by William Strauss. There exists cyclical, 80 year periods — each compromised of four twenty-year periods. As we speak, we are living through and struggling with the most painful of these periods, called the First Turning, a 20-year-long “everything changes ” period.
#2: One world government: If you are concerned about conspiracy theories, and have doubts about the Bilderbergers, the Illuminati, the Round Table, and one world government... A reader immersed in a copy of “Pawns in the Game: FBI Edition, by William Guy Carr may correctly consider themselves well-informed.
#3: The deep state issue. There exists a wide selection, but a great starter book is “Shadowland: From Jeffrey Epstein to The Clintons, From Obama and Biden to the Occult Elite, Exposing the Deep State Actors at War with Christianity, Donald Trump, and America’s Destiny.” by Thomas Horn.
#4: What’s up with China? Rid yourselves of the media versions, and enjoy the work of the premier American expert on China, Gordon G. Chang. His book is “The Coming Collapse of China.”
#5: Finally, the current – red hot — genuine eye-opener, is the book, “Behind the Green Mask,” by Rosa Koire. This is a current and historically accurate tracking of the nefarious, one world conspiracy detailing the evil program called Project 21. Currently, nearly every industrial country in the world is tied into this selfish program, including over 600 American municipalities. This last book is a must-read for any American concerned about our future.
Eugene Emahiser Sr.
International Falls, MN