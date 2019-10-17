To the editor,
There was a time when opportunity was everywhere. It wasn’t unusual for a poor kid to think of going to trade school or college. There were ways to get it done, even if that meant going into the service and earning your way by means of the G.I. Bill.
For poor kids, it was possible to break out of the cycle of poverty. Now, those living in poverty have few options.
In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan, popularized “trickle down” economics. The idea that fewer restrictions on business and reduced taxes would enable businesses to grow. This would allow more profits to be reinvested into the market and grow the economy. Supposedly, this would “lift all boats.” It was an attractive idea that caught on in conservative circles. The theory was: “The invisible hand” in the market would make adjustments in the economy, resulting in stable growth and a stable economy. It isn’t working.
Our country is fractured. People are frustrated and angry about their plight. Even those marginally well-to-do have little in common with the political motivations of those that wield power. The economy we now live in, is not the same as it was in the “Golden Age” of this country.
“Trickle down economics,” the idea that led to our economic divide led to our political divide. Currently in America, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Bill Gates of Microsoft and Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway have more wealth than the bottom 40 percent of Americans.
Reagan’s tax in 1981 opened up an era of enormous fiscal deficits, slower growth and greater inequality. The current president’s tax plan was a give away to the rich. Some people claim the economy is doing great. Their investments are “doing well.” Is this economy really that healthy?
In 2019, we will pay out $593 billion in interest on our debt. At the end of June, 2019 the national debt was $22 trillion. Our nation’s tax revenue projected for 2020 is $3.36 trillion.
Who is going to pay for this incompetent economic mess? Not the generation who bought into “trickle-down” economics. It will be their grandchildren.
This economy is working for the fortunate who grew up in the Golden Age of this economy. For the bulk of working age Americans there is less opportunity for decent wages, fewer companies offering retirement benefits and fewer jobs paying a decent living wage.
Those people still supporting an economic idea that has failed, should be asking themselves the question: “Is the current state of capitalism in our country working?”
There are many kinds of capitalism. The Swedes, the Danes, the Finns and the Norwegians have figured out how to tweak capitalism. Can we?
Reynold Calder
International Falls, MN