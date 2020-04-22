To the editor,
The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is today. Many cities and organizations across the world planned enormous multi-day Earth Day celebrations this year only to have to cancel them. A joint effort by citizens of International Falls and Fort Frances were among them.
Right now humanity is faced with two crises—one being the Coronavirus pandemic, and the other, climate change. While we were unprepared for the unexpected pandemic, we still have time to prepare and even prevent some of the worst effects of climate change. And social distancing, as difficult as it is, has made many of us much more aware of the environment and appreciative of the outdoors. While some may say dealing with the pandemic takes up all their energy and focus, social distancing is providing many others of us with a lot of time on our hands and the opportunity to take steps to fight climate change right from home via the internet.
Fortunately, many of the Earth Day celebrations have been converted to online events. Google Earth Day events and you will come up with a list of several. Greater Kansas City’s online Earth Day Festival may be the most ambitious. It takes place from April 16 through the 26th. It includes a variety of events such as a climate concert, and sessions on a climate action plan and playbook, sustainable food, and building a home forest. To watch online, go to climategkc.org/EF20. Sierra Club has a site with Earth month activities at teamsierra.org. It includes such activities as an earth scavenger hunt and a stay home virtual race.
Earthdaylive2020.org offers a three day livestream — today through Thursday. It offers specific online events all over the country, put on by hundreds of youth organizers, climate justice activists and frontline communities. Some examples are Earth Day Hike, Environmental Film Festival, Monarch—Secret Life of Gardens. Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light (mnipl.org) has an Earth Day toolkit offering resources for different faiths and spiritual traditions. Both of these sites require pre-registration.
There are many sites for kids. One that had especially good hands-on activities that teach about environmental issues is 15 Meaningful Earth Day Activities for Kids at buggyandbuddy.com.
Joan Christensen
International Falls, MN