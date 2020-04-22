To the editor,
Today marks 50 years of Earth Day celebrations in the United States. A group of people in our community started working several months ago to plan four days of special events honoring the 50th Earth Day. Because of the pandemic and shelter in place orders (#stayhomeMN), we are not able to celebrate Earth Day this week in the way that we had hoped.
But there it is still very important to remember to care for and about the earth and to celebrate 50 years of Earth Days.
I was a senior in high school in 1970 with lots of exciting things on my mind and my calendar. I do remember, though, that our high school installed new bike racks because so many people rode their bikes to school for Earth Week and afterwards. My mom had always told me it was “unbecoming” for girls my age to ride bicycles as regular forms of transportation. From that time on, everything changed and as long as I lived in California, my bike was a primary form of transportation.
In 1971, I was involved, at my junior college, with planning and participating in Earth Day activities. One primary focus was on cleaning up the campus, so we painted garbage cans to make them more noticeable. It was a fun project, and it seemed to work as more people used the trash receptacles rather than tossing bottles, cans, cups, paper and food containers on the ground. In the later ‘70s and ‘80s I was busy raising a family and going to seminary, and like many people, my activity around Earth Day waxed and waned. But I still tried to do the basics of recycling, not littering and using public transportation whenever possible.
But after 50 years (and even years before Earth Day began) doing the basics is not enough. If we want a healthy future for ourselves and especially for future generations, we need to do more—not just individually, but as local communities, as a nation and globally.
During the Coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the affect of stay at home orders on air quality. Large cities like Los Angeles look amazing in photos where almost no one is driving anywhere. COVID-19 has caused a drastic reduction in air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, but once shelter in place orders are lifted, things will go back to the way they were. Our planet is warming and endangering all life on earth, including humans. Carbon emissions need to be reduced 7.6 percent per year, every year from now until 2030 if we are to make a difference. This takes government action, not just individual action, and we need to push for that with our elected officials if we really care about this beautiful place and planet where we live!
As spring arrives in Borderland and we are excited to get outside in warmer weather, remember how precious this area—and our whole world—is. Remember that it takes all of us standing up and taking action, and demanding action from our government officials, if we are even going to begin to save the earth for more Earth Days to come.
For an interesting podcast from The Skimm on the relationship between Covid-19 and climate change, I highly recommend that you check out this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/skimm-this/id1454021155?i=1
Happy Earth Day and remember to celebrate our beautiful planet and take steps to help save its future.
Rev. Sue Judson Hamly
International Falls, MN