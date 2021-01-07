To the editor,
International Falls needs a fire marshal like it needs COVID-19.
This is another local government scam to make a job for the buddy system. This local government has used and abused and disrespected the local taxpayers of International Falls since they have been in office.
The are drunk on power. They give themselves a raise then raise taxes to pay for the raise. This is leaching off the taxpayers.
(The fire marshal duties), that's what we pay the fire chief for....
....
Where are the jobs? People still are leaving town because there's nothing here....
Now they're confused on how to paint the water tower. You can hardly see it.
Darren Wallen
International Falls, MN