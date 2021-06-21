To the editor,
Victims of COVID-19 – or so the announcement suggests, that is, that The Journal and North Star Publishing are closing up shop forever.
Subscribers and onlookers know there is more to the story: a shrinking readership and a shrinking town, social media’s more immediate attractions, the way big companies that buy up small companies make financial decisions.
For many, this is a melancholy turn. A newspaper of record will not be printing city news, student achievements, calendars of events and snapshots of homeless pets. People who might have wondered how their own obituary might read in “The Journal” won’t as easily learn about the loss of neighbors, or about new Little League players or the starting times of funerals.
The closing of a paper is the closing of an era. A vital thread in the fabric of the community is being pulled, a thread that goes back to the community’s beginnings. As early 20th-century publications made their way downstream from Rainy Lake City to Ranier and on to International Falls, sister publications competed until “The Daily Journal” was born, shortly after the international falls was dammed. The paper has traced the story of the county ever since.
There is a loss of jobs as well. And a loss of identity. Hundreds have worked there — photographers, reporters, ad sellers, copy readers and peerless printers. I’m not the only long-time paper carrier who remembers the rumble of the old basement press on main street — the ink-soaked floors, the whirr of the Linotypes, the bustle of the upstairs newsroom. Collecting monthly dues from forty subscribers was an education in small town life as well as small business. All for the news.
Some won’t miss it. A paper always has its detractors. There have been accusations of bias since mill owner E.W. Backus controlled the storyline. But the perspectives of a paper are there to be challenged.
However the facts have been presented, future historians are bound to have a harder time reassembling events here, once the paper is gone. Perhaps some enterprising souls will fill the gap, and the community will rebound. But, in the meantime, there is not just change but a loss to be noted. And a thank you for a century of memories.
Douglas P. Skrief
former reporter
International Falls, MN