To the editor,
It is hard to believe this will be the final edition of The Journal after serving more than 100 years as a pillar in this community.
While I know this space is not intended to be an outlet for thanking people or businesses, I feel it is appropriate to thank those who will next week lose their jobs at The Journal and North Star Publishing for the outstanding services they have provided this community through the years.
The people of this organization have likely been on the minds of many community members in the days and weeks following the announcement of the business’ closure. I find it unfortunate that some of the difficult, but important work these people did was taken for granted by some.
As a former reporter of The Journal, I know the sacrifices given to deliver the news to Koochiching County and beyond. News is not a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job. It is a 24/7 job. It’s not a job that just anyone can do. It takes skill, confidence, dedication and thick skin. Like many other jobs, delivering valuable news takes a reporter’s time away from their families, from social gatherings, from relaxing summer evenings, and more. It’s hard work.
These two businesses that the community will soon lose were counted on always being there. Now that they won’t be, their value is better understood. I believe the members of this community should use this as an opportunity to think before we ridicule our local businesses. We can and need to do better. We cannot afford to lose pillars of this community like The Journal and North Star Publishing. We need to consider if the occasional bad experience at a local business is worth the negative post or comment on social media. Is it worth the loss of sleep it likely causes business owners and employees? Is it worth running the risk of losing another business? We need to make sure the working men and women of this area — in all industries — know they’re valued and appreciated.
To everyone at The Journal and North Star Publishing: thank you. The work you have done cannot be matched and will certainly be missed.
Emily Gedde
former reporter
International Falls