To the editor,
I, Sharon Ball, am leaving for the winter and won’t be able to attend public meetings. I have thought about our town’s expansion and the benefits that it will bring to our community, our children and their children. I am in favor of a boat launch and any improvements to our community.
Please let go of any fears and let’s make a future for all our citizens. I do believe that our city council and mayor or other city officials have done a great job of trying to keep us to be a functioning and prosperous place as long as they continue to keep our beautiful area functioning in the best interest of everyone. But as is the case with any change there will always be a few disgruntled people who haven’t looked at the whole picture.
I’m in favor of any attempt at helping International Falls and Ranier. If you need anything further please email me or contact me.
I send my best wishes to our upcoming distillery and other businesses.
Sharon Ball
Ranier, MN