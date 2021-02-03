To the editor,
When opinions diverge and emotions run high, it’s tough for anyone to serve in public office. This is especially true when our governor and Legislature must agree on how to manage the health and welfare of our state during a raging pandemic. The most we can ask of them is to consider the range of our needs and opinions, and then be wise as they act in our best interests.
Over the years, I have visited my Minnesota House Representative, Rob Ecklund, on a number of issues. Of course, we’ve not always agreed. But regardless of our differences, I’ve always experienced Rep. Ecklund as thoughtful, honest, and upfront with his views. He has listened to my concerns and been forthcoming with information, not only to help me understand his position, but often useful as I examine my own. Most importantly, he has always shown respect and gratitude for my input, a valued quality in any elected official.
Recently I heard that he’s received intense criticism from some folks for his support of statewide mandates that limit business operations and require masks in public places — measures designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has now taken the lives of over 6,000 Minnesotans. I applaud his efforts to get this public health crisis under control.
Rob Ecklund’s votes for our health and safety are not assaults on our freedom. They are necessary steps toward getting it back.
Kathleen McQuillan
Cook, MN