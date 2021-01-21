To the editor,
Social media, conspiracies, "the Big Lie" - the election was stolen, bad actors, tribal politics, and a president supported by a legion of complicit political opportunists have brought us to a presidential attempt of a non-violent-turning-violent coup de etat and an insurrection at the Capitol.
The first tribe believes the conspiracy theories, the Big Lie, and unquestioningly follows the lead of a norm-busting personality.
The second tribe does not understand how the first tribe can believe in the conspiracies and the Big Lie and believes by appeasement they can somehow convince the first tribe of the error of their ways. Now the second tribe is beginning to understand from history that appeasement does not work and is not the solution.
Now what? My approach to dealing with this is to remember the basics my parents taught me.
First: “tell the truth.” Maybe you remember the incident at (late U.S. Sen. John) McCain’s October 2008 rally in Lakeville, Minn., when a woman said Barack Obama was an Arab. McCain, who could have stoked that lie, said, “No na’am, he is not. He is a decent family man.”
U.S. Rep. (Pete) Stauber persists in supporting the Big Lie that the election was fraudulent or stolen; that is proven false.
Second: “fess up” when caught in a lie, admit it. We have ample proof that the Big Lie is a lie. But when asked, Stauber persists in saying there are “questions” and many people have concerns.
Third: “accountability and repercussions.” If I were told to stay out of the cookie jar, and later ignored that rule and broke into the cookie jar, there were repercussions. If there was not the follow up of repercussions, why would I ever abide by the rules? And, my brother was watching, and he sure would not follow the rules either if he didn’t see what happens when you break the rules.
Other than a lot of angry phone calls and emails, Stauber really has not been subjected to serious repercussions. Stauber steadfastly repeats lies and half-truths continuing to feed the first tribe’s belief the election was stolen, and that government cannot be trusted. It is likely the first insurrection act at the Capitol will be followed by other, increasingly violent actions.
What can we do?
When we hear untruths, we can say, “That is not true.” We must not try to find some middle ground but need to express what we believe is true.
Insist that individuals be prosecuted for illegal behavior, whether it is a violent demonstrator at the Capitol or the individuals that stoke the anger by lying, whether is it the president, or our representative.
Keith Steva
Cook, MN