To the editor,
Are we a constitutional democracy? Each of us will decide. Based on a lie spoken by President Trump and Pete Stauber, the election being stolen, our Congress and Vice-President tallying the certified election results of 50 states were almost killed or kidnapped in a seditionist coupe causing five deaths.
Over 60 cases in various courts throughout our country concluded no evidence of the lie, the election being stolen. President Trump appointed over 53 federal appellate judges including Justice (Stephanos) Bibas, a former member of the conservative Federalist Society concluding: ”... calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
The United States Supreme Court with three judges appointed by President Trump unanimously saw “no steal”. Congressman Pete Stauber fueled the insurrection by repeating the lie supporting the frivolous Texas lawsuit challenging swing states certified results.
Why do people repeat a lie? The Nazi (Joseph) Goebbels said, “ Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”.
Sedition is the act of inciting revolt or violence against the law for authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it. The Congress and Vice President Pence temporarily stopped the counting of the ballots due to a treasonous seditious mob incited on Jan. 6, 2021, by the words of many repeating the lie Including Rudy Giuliani screaming: “ Let’s have a trial by combat!” President Trump incited the mob to go to the capitol saying: “Our country has had enough... We will stop the steal... We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you... You’ll never take back our country with weakness... You have to show strength... We’re going to have to fight much harder... We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Of course the pathological liar Trump did not go down to the Capitol, but went to a control room to watch the riot and the coupe. As the people died during the mobs assault and Vice President Pence and Congress temporarily fled, Trump never attempted to call out additional law enforcement despite numerous requests from fellow Republicans.
Two weeks ago in the Journal I wrote: “This Christmas, our Republic survived. Once again we have the opportunity to behave with dignity suitable to a sovereign country to make a better nation for our children and grandchildren ...We must thank God for our constitutional republic so next Christmas we can all celebrate our efforts as Americans to make 2021 a truly Happy New Year!”
I never thought six days later we would have a coupe attempt and domestic terrorism in Washington and possibly in each state Capitol. I never thought 30 percent of the people in this country would still believe a traitorous, pathological liar. Benjamin Franklin in 1787 said: “a Republic, if you can keep it.” Can we? We can’t believe treasonous liars. We must follow the law and our Constitution and give President Biden a chance.
Joe Boyle
International Falls, MN
Editori’s note: Boyle serves as the chair of the Koochiching County DFL Party.