To the editor,
It is that time of year again where most of us get excited over the upcoming holidays. As you drive down main street in the evening now, it looks like a scene from a Currier and Ives painting, the tree trunks lit and the light poles with wreaths and lights and our beautiful tree standing so beautifully lit at the end of the street.
Many of us hustling to shop for our Thanksgiving meal when our friends and family come home to eat and visit, and the community feast that our Salvation Army puts on for any and all. Shortly on the heels of Thanksgiving comes the holiday extraordinaire, Christmas, two weeks’ off school; shopping for that special gift; baking up a storm of all the family favorites, sweets and treats. There are also craft sales; church bake sales; Red Kettles and raffles; donation sites for childrens gifts; food for those without; coats, mittens and boots for those in need; and a wonderful community Christmas meal.
The joy abounds. There is excitement bursting from the children; and good feelings with the adults coming a lot from their nostalgic memories of the past. Many of us thinking of others at this time of year. What can we give, how can we help?
I love this time of year. I reminisce about my youth and how we loved these holidays. But I know the sadness and let down when all of the excitement stops abruptly after New Years’. We go back to the everyday, sometimes humdrum lives, but we needn’t. We can still get the excitement of giving: Giving to those that have less than we have. To see a smile on the face of someone who was just given a place to stay, tears in the eyes of another when someone took the time to listen, serving someone a meal that wouldn’t have one if you weren’t helping to serve it, giving a gas card to someone who couldn’t make it to a doctor’s appointment or job interview without it.
Don’t make a New Year’s resolution, just do something. Make a monthly donation to a local charity, or volunteer — your time is precious and a valued gift. Some of them are Servants of Shelter, Salvation Army, Backus Community Center, and the Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf, to name a few. You’ll be surprised at the good feelings that it will bring to you that will linger and the gift that it will give to others. Keep that Christmas and Thanksgiving feeling with you all year long and pass it on to others.
Cynthia J. Warren
Ranier, MN