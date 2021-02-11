To the editor,
The CEO of Delta airlines is no slouch. He knows business. Here’s what he said about the economy and the pandemic. “What the industry ultimately needs is for the federal government to focus on finding a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus.” He also said, “We believe that taking care of our customers, as well as our people, is more important than the profits that we forgo by filling up every seat on a plane.” The CEO of a giant company cares more about peoples’ lives than this year’s profits.
I am thankful for Rep. Rob Ecklund’s support of our governor’s thoughtful efforts to control COVID-19. I appreciate that they are following the science. And I’m astonished that some people are willing to sacrifice the lives of so many Americans, when stopping the spread requires so little from us.
I was recently listening to a news story from Wisconsin about a real estate boom they are having in some northern communities. People are learning they can work from home if they have good internet. Even after the pandemic is over, people are expecting to work at home much of the time, perhaps going in to work a few days a week. That is, if they have fast, reliable internet.
Representative Ecklund has sponsored several bills aiming to provide high-speed internet in rural Minnesota, which is essential for business operation and expansion, as well for students who are trying to learn online from home. He has also worked hard to get bonding money invested in our district. The Republican party has been relentless in gutting these programs, leaving northern Minnesotans at a disadvantage.
I am grateful for his leadership on issues that expand the greater good.
Linda Ganister
Ely, MN