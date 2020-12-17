To the editor,
Even as President Trump desperately tries to overthrow the election results, we find heroes and patriots. Also, we see exposed those that put themselves ahead of country.
Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, who has been indicted for numerous illegal activities, attempted to file a baseless suit with the US Supreme Court to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of votes and to reject the election outcome. Mr. Trump expected the Court to support his goal of a peaceful coup d’etat by invalidating the election results and empowering him to remain in office.
The heroes in this were the Supreme Court justices. Seven of nine judges would not even allow the suit to be filed with the Court, and all nine judges indicated they rejected the case on numerous points. They did their constitutional job, they are heroes and patriots in they protected the most fundamental base of democracy, the Constitutional right of citizens to vote to select their leaders.
Other heroes have been the poll workers, the Secretaries of States and election officials in every state that despite the conspiracy theories, conducted a fair election and have stood by their results, even as they may be Republicans or Democrats. This even as Trump’s desperate campaign to discredit and toss out the election result continues unabated.
On the other hand, there are those that seek personal gain. Mr. Stauber took an oath “I, John Stauber do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; …. So help me God.” He supported the baseless suit and applied his name to the suit filed by AG Paxton to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of votes and to reject an election outcome. That is in no way ‘defending the constitution’, no matter how you try to spin it. Also claiming with no evidence that SOS Simmons has done some illegal act for which he provided no evidence is an attempt to weaken Minnesotan’s faith in our election system.
This is personal, I voted absentee. Mr. Stauber was complicit in attempting to disenfranchise not only people in MI, GA, WI, and PA, but also Minnesota. By rejecting the outcome of the election, he would disenfranchise the entire nation. This is not fun and games, this is not merely trying to show he is “Trump enough” nor a means to incite Trump supporters to contribute more to his campaign. This is serious, this is our democracy at risk.
It is important to note that others betrayed their oath in additional to Mr. Stauber. Representatives Hagadorn, Emmer, and representative elect Fischbach also signed on supporting the Paxton filing attempt.
They owe all Minnesotans an apology. All betrayed their constituents and country. All should immediately resign.
Keith Steva
Cook, MN