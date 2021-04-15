To the editor,
In just a few days, the 51st anniversary of Earth Day will take place —Thursday, April 22. While the coronavirus pandemic is still with us one year later prohibiting large in-person events, the good news is that you can put together your own Earth Day online to help save and celebrate Mother Earth.
You can watch two excellent documentaries online free of charge - donations are gratefully accepted.
Kiss the Ground is about regenerative agriculture, a practice that captures carbon dioxide in the ground, reduces fire hazards and species extinction, and reduces toxic pesticide and fertilizer use. It is being shown April 21-25. Register at earthministry.org>upcomingevents. You can view a film about indigenous leaders trying to protect their land, "The Condor and the Eagle," anytime between 11am CT April 21 and 2pm CT April 22. Register at uumfe.org.
Google “Earth Day events” for a large variety of environmental talks, music, virtual get-togethers etc.
The Sierra Club, for example, has a virtual speaker series April 19-22 on such topics as "A Waste Free World and How to Advocate for the Environment." One site giving detailed Earth Day activities for kids is littlebinsforlittlehands.com>blog. One excellent activity to take up on Earth Day and follow all year long is bird watching. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology website offers detailed information on birds, a bird identification tool, and a way to record your observations for the benefit of science.
Consider emailing Minnesota State Sen. Tom Bakk at sen.tom.bakk@senate.mn, to support the Senate version of Minnesota’s Omnibus Environmental bill HF 1076 which provides funding for regenerative agriculture, protects bees, and requires environmental impact assessments for projects as well as setting carbon sequestration goals for forests. Read up on the American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill, and consider googling U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber's email to voice your support. All money spent in rebuilding infrastructure “will be used to prevent, reduce and withstand the impacts of the climate crisis.”
You can join environmental organizations for a small donation to learn about and advocate for environmental issues all year long. The Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council tackle a wide variety of environment issues. Center for Biological Diversity works to save endangered species, both plants and animals. Teens can join Sunrise. To learn hundreds of everyday ways to curb the climate emergency, join GreenAmerica.org.
If you prefer organizations dealing with issues closer to home, consider joining stopline3.org or savetheboundarywaters.org. Both organizations are fighting to protect Minnesota waters from the risk of pollution by tar sand oil and copper-nickel mining, respectively.
Joan Christensen
International Falls, MN