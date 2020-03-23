“Numbers are the most certain things we have.”
In the last census, an estimated 2,100 residents went uncounted in Koochiching County. It reduced the federal funds that came here by about $2,800 per person or $60 million over the decade. Those dollars support road repair and emergency responses, and services to elders, children, veterans and the disabled. Every person is affected.
The census results are also used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets. State officials use the data to redraw legislative districts. So much is at stake.
So why are people reluctant to participate? Some feel that their personal information will be shared by other government agencies. Census information is protected by federal law and can only be used to produce statistics – the information cannot be used against individuals by any government agency. And, the census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card information, or anything related to political parties. Taking the census does not take long and is easy to take on-line, by phone, or by mail. It is essentially counting the members of each household.
When will the 2020 Census begin? Between March 12 and March 20 invitations to respond online and by phone will be delivered by the US Postal Service. In the immediate weeks after, reminders (letters and postcards) will be mailed out to those who haven’t responded. From May 13 through July 31 census takers will follow up in person to any households that don’t respond. You can see from this multi-touch approach, that providing opportunities for and getting responses Is vitally important. So in just a few weeks, when the initial census becomes available, remember what’s at stake for your community over the next 10 years. Be counted.
