To the editor,
Congressman Pete Stauber’s recent action in joining an amicus brief in the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to have the Supreme Court override millions of legitimate and legally cast votes in four of our sister states is abhorrent and only shows that he is a loyalist to a president which the citizens of Minnesota decidedly chose to unseat from office, not to the people of his home state. He has betrayed the trust of the Minnesotans he represents in Congress by undermining our democratic election process when his candidate of choice was not the victor.
It was a shameful choice for our congressman to support this anti-American opportunistic publicity stunt in what was nothing shy of asking the highest court in the land to commit a seditious act of abuse of power.
Taking part in President Trump’s campaign to overturn the election does nothing to help, but only harm, his constituents. We now know where our congressman’s loyalties lie, and his actions cast doubt on whether he has any of our interests at heart. His integrity will forever be called into question.
Due to Rep. Stauber’s support of trying to overturn a valid election where no proof of fraud has been presented and wanting “illegal” votes thrown out, which is really an attempt to throw out votes that were cast for President Elect Biden and not Mr. Trump, we ask media outlets to censure Rep. Stauber. He has shown himself not to be willing to work across the aisle, but someone who is taking part in a conspiracy theories and false claims.
Rep. Stauber deserves a full censure by the media outlets that endorsed him, and his constituents of the 8th District deserve an apology for his support of such a blatantly partisan and frivolous action.
Susan Congrave
Indivisible I. Falls chair
International Falls, MN