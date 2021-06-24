My husband and I were here from Iowa fishing on Rainy Lake. I was trying to get our vehicle with an empty boat trailer turned around on a road with no success as my husband was waiting at the landing.
As I had never done this, I was having all sorts of problems. Along came Tucker Hell who passed by and turned around to help me. His cheerfulness and kindness was so appreciated.
May we all show kindness when the opportunity arises. It sure made a difference. Tucker Hell was heaven sent! Thank you Tucker!!
Cheri Nelson
Decorah, Iowa