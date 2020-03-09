To the editor,
Lead in sinkers used in fishing and ammunition used in hunting are very harmful to wildlife.
Did you know that many loons and swans have died from lead poisoning after ingesting lead sinkers from the bottom of lakes and rivers in Minnesota? There are many non-lead options that can be used for both fishing and hunting, but many people are not aware. Please help us get the word out. Lead is dangerous and harmful and non-lead options are a great choice.
Ideally, lead sinkers and ammunition would be illegal to use in our state. Our hope is to help bring legislation forward that would do just that. Please contact your local legislator and let them know you want to keep our wildlife safe by banning the use of lead sinkers and ammunition.
Together we can ensure Minnesota remains plentiful in wildlife.
Camdyn Bachmeier
Girl Scout Troop 58067
White Bear Lake, MN
Editor’s note: This letter was also authored by Lily Rosenthal, Lilah Amon and Addy Shimek