To the editor,
I am writing to encourage International Falls residents and those of surrounding communities to remember the devastating financial impact COVID-19 has had on our local small businesses.
Just the other day my husband and I were getting our hair cut at local salon in International Falls. It has been a very popular salon because the sole proprietor and stylist provides superb haircuts and has such a sparkling personality.
In past, this translated to patrons having to wait patiently for their turns. That is no longer the case. We were in the shop for over an hour, but there were no other patrons waiting.
Possibly people do not realize that the salon is spotlessly clean and disinfected. Every effort is made to provide all necessary protection. The owner even has disposable masks available for those not bringing their own. It would be a real loss if this salon went out of business for lack of patrons.
I am certain many other of our local small businesses are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 lock down. I strongly urge our citizens to utilize our local small businesses as much as they can. These are our neighbors and friends.
Georgia Kay Marklund
Littlefork, Minn.