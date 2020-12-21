To the editor,
One if by land, two if by sea... Three... If they are already here...
We don't have a Lake Street, or a downtown collection of tent hovel micro cities to avoid while we shop, nor do we desire counselors instead of cops when we call for help. Moreover, we still cling divisively to a Judeo-Christian set of values as a model for our society, pursue a distinctly aggressive American Work Ethic, and the right to bear arms that allow us to defend our families and our property as individual citizens. Generally speaking, IT – the current issue – is happening elsewhere. Elsewhere, as in South Minnesota, Seattle, and Lost Angles, (sic), and so on. Are we at war or what? Are we in fact being invaded? Clearly, we have a problem.
The simple core of the National Issue appears to revolve around the right of the individual to protest. The rules are this: if you disagree with some element of society, you only have to obtain an assembly permit, then peacefully and safely display your desires for change. This seems like a doable concept and should be easy to administer and allow. However, in the current cases, a few mean-spirited individuals have hijacked the protest and transformed the honest grieving souls into becoming a part of a rebellious event that features looting and public damage, and individual harm. The chaos message has become the news take away for the media.
The political and honest tightrope to walk for leaders at all levels from mayors to president would be to determine how to preserve the citizen's rights to assemble in a benign manner while eliminating the provocative and unbridled behaviors of the anarchists. Humph. Call the Army? No, that is against the law. So then, what shall we do?
Glad you asked... I have many friends in Texas who shared this information with me last week: Corsicana Texas is a town of 40,000 patriots in Navarro County, about 45 miles south southeast of Dallas. The Navarro County Sheriff has pre-emptively deputized, trained, and has on standby.... get this... 70 special deputies from the area. Folks who know the law. can operate a wide array of enforcement tools, who believe strongly in the right of the citizen to be safe, his property to be preserved, and our way of life to continue to be respectful of law and order. Does it need to be said? People there are grateful, happy, secure, and are confident that in the event that a chaotic attack by Antifa and others of like mind occur, the sheriff's' security counselors will be there in force to tamp down the uprising with tasteful gusto. This collection of men and women will never standby and watch a building burn, a police car being trashed, a police station taken as a prize and looted, nor a mico-town be established in their midst as a sovereign entity by anarchists. Just a thought. Local problem, local cure. Big Government cures have a record...
Eugene Emahiser
International Falls, MN