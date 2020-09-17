To the editor,
Trump calls members of the military “losers” and “suckers” but says “I hope Putin will be my friend.”
My brother served in Vietnam. He fought in the Tet Offensive. He later died of complications of Agent Orange exposure. He died for our country. My neighbor’s son, a classmate, died in combat in Vietnam. He died for our country. During that time President Trump avoided the draft securing a medical exemption for bone spurs. He later goes on to belittle Senator John McCain for his meritorious service in Vietnam. Yes, I guess McCain’s choice to have the North Vietnamese release other prisoners before his own release makes McCain a sucker.
It is interesting that Mr. Trump said in 2018 “I hope one day Putin will be my friend.” Who is the patriot? The “losers” or Mr. Trump? Indeed, who is Mr. Trump’s friend?
Republicans and Democrats in a Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released on Aug. 16 a three-year study that shows how and who of the Donald Trump campaign worked with the Russians to sway the election. The evidence showed a pattern of regular contact with the Russians including Vladimir Putin with the intent of helping Trump win the election.
The report found Trump and at least 18 of his associates had over 140 contacts with Russian intelligence officers, Russian nationals, and their surrogates such as WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Cohen, Trump Jr, Manafort, Kushner, Stone, and Flynn were the primary intermediaries. The report validates and extends the result of the Mueller investigation by stating that Russian Intelligence was directly involved and established links to the Russian election interference operations conducted by the Russian intelligence service known as G.R.U. It also linked Trump associates to direct conversations with the Russian government. Conversations were clearly focused on how to influence the election.
It determined that WikiLeaks support of Trump was orchestrated by Russian Intelligence. A piece of the study result is that there is clear evidence of extensive and continued interference in our election by the Russians. Significantly there is evidence of financial favors received by Trump associates that opened those individuals to blackmail opportunities for the Russians.
The fact that now President Trump and Putin have such a great relationship, that Trump looks the other way when Russia places bounties on our soldiers, that Trump decided to weaken Europe by removing 12,000 soldiers from Germany, that Trump weakens NATO, why Trump favors the re-instatement of Russia into the G8 international economic council, and why Trump overlooks Russia’s expansive moves against the Ukraine.
What does he owe to Putin?
Keith Steva
Cook, MN