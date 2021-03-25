To the editor,
March 29 marks Vietnam Veterans Day in Minnesota, we are proud to recognize more than 110,000 Vietnam-era Veterans, the largest group of Veterans among our total of 312,000 Vietnam-era served between Aug. 5 1964 and May 7 1975.
While the Minnesota Legislature designated this special day of recognition in 2008, The National Vietnam War Veterans day was enacted in 2017. Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families and is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.
March 29 is a date of significance, as on March 29 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil,
You are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Vietnam Memorial which is located near the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Veterans Service Building on the State Capitol grounds. Designed in 1992, the memorial includes a red granite map of Indochina that forms the entrance. A winding concrete pathway literally brings you home from Southeast Asia. A directory will help you find a particular name. The main plaza is surfaced with 68,000 granite squares, each representing a Minnesotan who served in country or territorial water of Vietnam, 1,120 of the squares are dark green, these mark the hometowns of the Minnesotans who did not return. All 1,120 names of Minnesota’s KIAs and MIAs are engraved in this dark green granite wall. A limestone representation of a house furthers the theme of homecoming. Minnesota dolomitic limestone walls echo the feel of our limestone riverbanks, pools, streams, and native Minnesota trees and shrubs add to the sense of coming home.
To learn more about the Vietnam experience a person can watch a Twin Cities PBS Documentary called “Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” (https://www.mnvietnam.org/). This is a collaboration among the state’s six public television stations that features the Story Wall, original documentaries, and a series of public screenings and commemorative events that seek to more fully remember, honor, and understand the experience of 50 years ago.
Terry Randolph
Commander VFW Post 2948
International Falls, MN