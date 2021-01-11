To the editor,
I have been following reports of our (International Falls) city council meetings relating to the proposed position of fire marshal/blight person.
It appears discussions have been held regarding filling the position. It also seems that very little thorough research has been done regarding what the creating of this position, on a permanent basis, will cost property owners of our fair city - about $1 million over a 10-year period.
Also, it appears very little preparation has been done showing figures on how this position is to be funded by fines and fees, etc. Forms and paperwork have not been completed nor even a completed and approved job description, it appears, is available. How can the city council think of filling this position at this time? It seems that once again, the cart is going before the horse.
The only city councilor who is using some common sense regarding this new position at this point in time is Mr. Brian Briggs. Can the individuals proposing this new position show the taxpayers of our fair city that documented research has been completed regarding how cities of comparable size distribute these duties?
My thoughts are that with more documented planning and research, there is another way to get these things done without stressing finances by making and filling a new permanent position, which over time, is going to cost tax payers a great deal of money with minimal or negative returns.
I know that the easiest way to fix this issue is to dip into the tax payers' pocket and move on, but is that the best way to represent us? After speaking with many citizens of our community, the general consensus is that they feel the same way as I do.
Mary Phillipe
International Falls